— The so-called "brunch bill" is now law in North Carolina, but the legislation does much more than allow alcohol sales starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Senate Bill 155 morphed a few times this session and passed as a 17-page omnibus bill making a number of changes to state liquor laws.

Among them: Distillers will be able to sell visitors five bottles of liquor now in a year, instead of just one. They'll also be able to conduct tastings at festivals.

The bill also loosens rules on rebates on alcoholic beverages and allows auctioneers to auction off high-end wine. It contains sections about industry tax compliance and report requirements as well.

Dozens of distilleries around the state are hoping the law sets them up for future success. Some owners say the law could help boost their profits by up to 30 percent. The state has more than 50 distilleries in all, and many of them are small, family-owned entities.

"It felt like, for one of the first times, the state understood the growth industry distilling is and that we felt like we were having a chance to succeed," Melissa Katrincic, owner of Durham Distillery and vice president of the Distillers Association of NC, said.

With the new freedom provided in the brunch bill, many distillers are preparing for the challenge of meeting demand that could increase by 500 percent.

Katrincic said she noticed an immediate change after Gov. Roy Cooper signed it last week. Within 45 minutes, she says sales jumped $300.

Allison Barnett, a distillery sales representative, says the changes to state law could put distillers on a path similar to the craft brewery industry.

"What I'm looking for in the future is for us to open up sales, just like breweries and wineries do in this state," Barnett said.

As distillers consider new business opportunities as a result of the law, cities and counties will be making decisions in the coming months on whether to opt in on serving before noon on Sundays.

The Carrboro Town Council has already scheduled a meeting for Monday night to vote on starting Sunday morning alcohol sales there.

The North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association cheered the bill's passage, which was achieved on a 37-9 vote in the Senate. The industry's lobbying group said 47 other states allow some form of early Sunday sales.