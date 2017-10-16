You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, temperatures will drop gradually on Monday, making for an instant fall week.

"We're going to see the warmest temperatures of the day this morning, in the mid 60s," said Gardner. "By late morning or afternoon, temperatures may fall into the upper 50s and low 60s."

According to Gardner, the day will be mostly cloudy and much cooler than previous days, with patchy sprinkles and showers likely around lunchtime.

Most of the viewing area will see rain today, but the rain will be light, according to Gardner.

"Highs on Sunday were in the low 80s, and highs today will be 20 degrees cooler," said Gardner. "That's a big change!"

Another big change will come overnight, when temperatures drop into the 40s.

"Once a cold front comes through this evening, winds will pick up and the dew points and temperatures will drop, making it feel very refreshing and fall-like," said Gardner. "On Tuesday, we're going to wake up to chilly temperatures in the 40s."

Any rain on Monday should clear up in time for evening visits to the North Carolina State Fair, but jackets will be important for both Monday and Tuesday night. Low temperatures will remain brisk, in the 40s, through Thursday night before becoming milder for the weekend.