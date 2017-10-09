You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The brother of an Army Green Beret at Fort Brag who was killed in west Africa last week says he is proud of his little brother, who died serving his country.

Will Wright was 13 months older than his brother, Dustin, but he stopped calling him “little brother” when they got to high school.

Dustin Wright was big, but not just in stature.

“Dustin was a man who belonged to everybody. He didn’t just belong to our family,” he said.

Will Wright remembers the pride he felt when his brother followed him into the army and when he became a Green Beret. Last week, he saw national reports of the attack in Niger and felt the loss before the Army notified his family.

“I knew what had happened immediately, but I also knew that, the way my brother lived his life, he would not have had it any other way and he would not have traded places with any other member of his team,” Will Wright said.

With Dustin Wright’s remains back in the United States, the family must plan for a funeral but Will Wright said they are already touched by the outpouring of love and support from their community for a young man who lived to serve.

“It means so much to my family and to me because they are part of my brother and we’re getting little pieces of him back from everybody,” Will Wright said.

Two other soldiers assigned to Fort Braggwere also killed in Niger.