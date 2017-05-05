  • Closings

    3 closings/delays reported. View all

  • Weather

    15 NC counties and 1 VA county are under alert, including Johnston and Wayne counties. Details

Weather

Tornado touched down in Oxford, NWS says

Posted 43 minutes ago
Updated 10 minutes ago

The strong overnight storms likely brought a tornado to Granville County, according to the National Weather Service.
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Oxford, N.C. — A tornado touched down in Oxford during strong storms that rolled through overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado snapped trees and damaged buildings as it pushed through Granville County.

The storm moved through the region early Friday morning, hitting the Triangle around 5 a.m. The weather prompted widespread tornado watches and dumped plenty of rain around the area.

The heaviest parts of the storms vacated the central part of the state by 9 a.m.

Did you see any damage from the storms last night? Send us your photos

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all