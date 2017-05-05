Read More
Oxford, N.C. — A tornado touched down in Oxford during strong storms that rolled through overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado snapped trees and damaged buildings as it pushed through Granville County.
The storm moved through the region early Friday morning, hitting the Triangle around 5 a.m. The weather prompted widespread tornado watches and dumped plenty of rain around the area.
The heaviest parts of the storms vacated the central part of the state by 9 a.m.
