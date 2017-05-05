

Drier air and clear skies last night allowed temperatures to fall more than recent nights, and we're starting today around 5-10 degrees cooler than the same time yesterday. This comes after we set at least three consecutive records for warmest low temperature in observations going back to 1887 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with lows of 69, 72 and 70. Monday morning was very warm as well, only falling to around 70 at daybreak. We may not have set another warm low record Monday due to a report that the temperature dipped to 66 at RDU around 10:35 PM Monday evening - the old record was 67 degrees from 2012. In checking 5-minute observations at RDU from Monday evening, I found all the temperatures within half an hour of 10:35, including the observation for that time itself, were either 70 or 71 degrees, so there's some uncertainty about whether the instruments correctly reported the dip to 66 (perhaps it fell briefly in-between those 5-minute reports as showers passed over the airport). We're checking into that with the NWS.



