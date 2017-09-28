You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A broken fire extinguisher prompted an evacuation and early dismissal at a Raleigh middle school Thursday morning.

Officials at Carnage Middle School said a fire extinguisher fell from the wall in a hallway and ruptured, causing the area to fill with the chemicals inside.

Students were evacuated as a result, and one student fell on the stairs and injured a leg while leaving the building, school officials said. Several students were also receiving treatment for breathing difficulties.

Emergency officials said the chemicals released when the fire extinguisher ruptured would need to be cleaned from the walls, floors and lockers before students can return.

Students were dismissed at about 10:45 a.m., and those who do not ride the bus were being held in the gymnasium, which had been deemed safe, until parents could pick them up.