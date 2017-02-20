You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Broadway hit and national phenomenon "Hamilton" is headed to Durham next year.

The national tour of the popular musical will be part of Durham Performing Arts Center's 2018/2019 SunTrust Broadway season, officials announced Monday.

The official show dates have not been announced, but the production will play DPAC in 2018. DPAC's Broadway season typically starts in September and runs through May the following year.

The best way to get tickets is to purchase season tickets for the upcoming 2017/2018 season, which features The Little Mermaid, School of Rock and Waitress. Current or new 2017/2018 Broadway season season seat members will have first access to "Hamilton" tickets when they renew their memberships for the 2018/2019 season.

Information about how to purchase group and individual tickets for "Hamilton" will be announced at a later time.

"Hamilton" tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, an orphan immigrant from the West Indies who became one of America's founding fathers. The show's music is a mix of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and rap and the cast is predominantly African-American and Latino actors.

The book, music and lyrics were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and based on Ron Chernow's biography, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

History of Hamilton: The Musical

Upon hitting the stage in 2015, "Hamilton" became the hottest ticket on Broadway, consistently performing to sold out crowds. Last year, the show received a record-setting 16 Tony nominations, winning 11, including Best Musical.

Manuel and the cast performed several times at The White House for former President Barack Obama.

"Hamilton" opened in Chicago in October last year. The London production will open in November at Victoria Palace Theatre in the West End. The U.S. Tour is set to kick off in March in San Francisco.