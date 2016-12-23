You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Since birth, Franklin County twins Paul and Peter Caroline have done everything together.

They've continued that into their senior year of high school, and they've now made history for Franklin County Schools.

The 18-year-old brothers will be the first graduating seniors in the district to be awarded full-ride scholarships to prestigious schools – Peter is headed to Stanford University, while Paul will be attending the University of Pennsylvania.

The scholarly brothers have each received scholarships worth about $280,000.

"It was really surprising, because their acceptance rate is really, really low," Peter Caroline said. "And I always thought that I was good enough to get in, but there's still that doubt in the back of your mind. So, I'm happy that I got in."

Paul Caroline said the fact that both he and his brother will go to school without generating any debt is "a blessing."

The twins attend Franklin County Early College and credit a unique program for their college-application success. The program allows them to take high school and college courses at the same time.

"We have high school classes (in one building), and we take college courses at Vance Granville Community College, and at the end, we can get an associate's degree in arts and science," Peter said.

The brothers will each graduate with both degrees.

Their principal says their time at the school has been impeccable.

"They are typically the first students here and the last ones to leave. They are always here, very committed to their education and devoted to the early-college high school," Erica Shoulders-Royster said.

Even though the twins will be on different coasts after they graduate in May, they say they'll continue to support each other as they chase their academic dreams.

We always want to see each other go off to great schools and just do our best," Peter said.