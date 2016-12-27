You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A thick deck of clouds hovering over the Triangle will move out overnight, making way for clear skies on Wednesday.

"We will be greeted Wednesday with a lot of sunshine," WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said. "Temperatures will be cooler, but they will still be above nromal."

Highs on Wednesday will top out in the upper-50s across the Triangle.

The warm mid-week Christmas-time weather is a copy of 2015 when a streak of 70-degree days settled into Raleigh and set the Dec. 27 record high of 76 degrees.

All that warmth comes ahead of a cold front that moves through overnight, which will kick morning temperatures into the 30s and 40s.

"Thursday morning we will wake up to clouds and rain," Maze said. "Once the front moves on by, the winds pick up and we will be much colder on Friday."

Highs on Thursday will reach about 60 degrees before falling into the 40s on Friday.