— The first day of fall is just days away, and, according to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, weather for the week ahead couldn't be more pleasant.

"Monday will be beautiful and partly to mostly sunny," said Moss.

Temperatures will be mild, in the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the day, and there is only a small chance for some afternoon showers.

Tuesday will mimic Monday, but temperatures will be a little warmer, in the mid 80s. According to Moss, temperatures will rise again on Wednesday just before the first day of fall on Friday.

The entire week should be mainly clear and bright, with the threat for rain very minimal.