— Brewery Bhavana will start hosting a dim sum brunch Saturday.

The brunch, which will run 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., will feature the release of the restaurant's new brunch beer and mimosa menu.

The restaurant, located at 218 S. Blount St., opened in late March in Moore Square.