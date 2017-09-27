You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Breast cancer survivors took a trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday to “paint the pit wall pink” to raise awareness about a fight for a cure and show off their strength.

It doesn’t take long for the conversations to start between the group of women sharing a bond that none of them asked for.

June Mangum and E. Reese both know what it’s like to hear the dreaded words- breast cancer.

“I was planning to go to the beach that day when I got the letter in the mail that they saw something suspicious,” Reese said.

“I was shopping on a Friday at Kohl’s in Cary when I got a call from my doctor,” Mangum recalled.

They relived the memories with each brush stroke as they painted the raceway wall pink in a celebration of survival. Both women have been cancer-free for more than a decade.

“It’s 13 years for me, so it feels good to be able to paint this wall. It just feels like an accomplishment,” Reese said.

“I came to the race last year and just looking down at the wall we painted, it just says ‘girl power,’” Mangum said.

The freshly painted wall will stay pink for next week’s NASCAR race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.