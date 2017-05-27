You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— With patio weather here, one of downtown Raleigh's best warm weather spots is about to finally reopen.

After being closed for more than a year, Boylan Bridge Brewpub is planning to reopen its doors on Monday. Owner Andrew Leager said the restaurant got its final approval on Friday from Wake County Health inspectors. Staff training was underway on Saturday.

In February 2016, water pressure from a leaky sprinkler caused a wall to collapse at the restaurant and bar. After the collapse, Leager said he told the staff that they'd be reopen in two weeks. After a few more days to assess the damage, Leager knew things weren't going to be that easy to fix.

Crews have worked for more than a year putting in a new sprinkler system, replacing a wall and repairing a caved in roof and other damage.

Leager, a cabinet maker, has a special projects and workstation underneath the restaurant. That space is where the wall collapsed and destroyed thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The workspace is where Leager is planning to house two other businesses - Hargett Hill Distillery and Boylan Barrelworks.

Leager said the distillery was a business decision to help put to use the brewery operations without having to expand the mount of beer being brewed.

"This was a business decision to utilize the brewery without competing with all of the other 29 breweries for kegs, fighting for space on grocery store shelves," Leager said.

With seven more years on his lease, Leager will have time to grow the distillery and barrel company.