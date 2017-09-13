You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The State Highway Patrol is searching for a box truck believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday morning in Chatham County.

Thaj Lamar Singleton, 18, of Siler City, was northbound on U.S. Highway 421 on a moped at about 3:30 a.m. when another vehicle hit him from behind near Gilmore Lodge Road and didn't stop, authorities said. Singleton was thrown from his moped and died at the scene.

Investigators said they believe the vehicle involved was an early 2000s model International box truck, possibly white in color. Damage to the right and center of the front bumper are probable, with the headlight on the passenger side inoperable, they said.

Anyone with information about the truck or its driver is asked to call the Highway Patrol's Raleigh Communications Center at 1-800-662-7956 or the patrol's Chatham County District Office at 919-742-2124.