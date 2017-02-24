You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— It's been 20 years since voters approved a school bond in Cumberland County, but now some school leaders said they feel a bond may be needed for capital improvements.

​Greg West, Chairman of the Cumberland County School Board, said the board has identified more than 200 million dollars’ worth of capital improvements that lottery money and other funds just won't cover.

"At a peak, we have 8 or 9 million a year, and now we're getting 3 million from the lottery. And other sources aren't there like they used to be, and the need keeps growing. These buildings are getting older."

School leaders are putting together six different bond proposals, ranging from $72 million to $178 million.

The money would be used to cover the cost of building new schools, improving technology and making permanent repairs to 28 elementary schools that have issues with lead-based paint.

West said right now children are safe at those schools, but they'd like to get rid of the problem once and for all.

"So on these older schools, we done a good job maintaining them, but you can't do it forever," West said. "We need to replace those windows and those door frames that have the lead paint primer that came from the factory. So those are high on the list of getting replaced when we get new money to do this from a bond."

West said some of the proposals include money to build a new high school in the EE Smith attendance area and add classroom space to existing buildings to get rid of the 200 huts scattered on campus throughout the county.

The Board of Education still must finalize its numbers and make the case for a bond issue to County Commissioners before Commissioners vote on whether to put it on a ballot.