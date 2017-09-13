You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The lowering of bond for a man charged with second-degree murder in what police say was a street-racing accident has drawn objection from the victim's family and prosecutors.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports 48-year-old Jeffrey Hudson posted bond Monday after District Court Judge Mark Cummings lowered it from $1 million to $1,000. Hudson is charged in the death of 51-year-old Dagobert Rodriguez who died after his car was struck Aug. 30.

Police believe Hudson was racing another car at the time of the crash. Hudson's license had been revoked from a DWI charge the week before.

The assistant district attorney objected to the reduction. The charge carries a minimum suggestion of $50,000.

Rodriguez's daughter, Jasmine Rodriguez-Lopez, says the reduction doesn't make sense.

Hudson is represented by a public defender.