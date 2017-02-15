Local News

Bomb threat forces evacuation of Wilson County middle school

Lucama, N.C. — A bomb threat Wednesday morning at Springfield Middle School in Lucama forced students to evacuate the building.

School officials notified parents of the threat around 9:40 a.m. Students were loaded onto buses to keep them out of the rain.

Law enforcement officials were sweeping the school with a bomb-sniffing K-9 around before 10:30 a.m.

It is unclear how the school learned about the threat.

