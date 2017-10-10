You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19MJO

— Authorities pulled a body from Harris Lake in southwestern Wake County on Tuesday morning.

The Wake County Sherriff's Office was investigating a missing person's case in the area on Monday, but it was not known if the two cases were related.

Authorities said they received a report of a boat drifting on the lake with nobody inside at about 1:45 p.m.

The boat was registered to Ellis Rodney McCoy, deputies said.

The identity of the body was not immediately available.