Body pulled from Harris Lake in Wake County
Posted 1:10 p.m. today
Updated 44 minutes ago
Apex, N.C. — Authorities pulled a body from Harris Lake in southwestern Wake County on Tuesday morning.
The Wake County Sherriff's Office was investigating a missing person's case in the area on Monday, but it was not known if the two cases were related.
Authorities said they received a report of a boat drifting on the lake with nobody inside at about 1:45 p.m.
The boat was registered to Ellis Rodney McCoy, deputies said.
The identity of the body was not immediately available.
