You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18JvN

The body of a Wayne County teen who went missing while swimming at Emerald Isle on Saturday has been found two days after the search for him was suspended, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were caught in a rip current on Saturday afternoon. The 16-year-old was found and brought to the shore by a surfer. The 17-year-old was not found.

The Coast Guard covered about 129 square nautical miles and searched for the teen over 25 hours after he went missing, according to previous reports.

The boys' names were not released.