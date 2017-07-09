Local News

Body of missing swimmer found at Holden Beach

Posted 6:51 p.m. yesterday
Updated 6:37 a.m. today

Holden Beach, N.C. — The body of a missing swimmer in Holden Beach has been found.

According to Holden Beach Police Chief Wally Layne, they believe the swimmer got caught in a rip current.

Layne said the missing swimmer was with two others. He said the two others have been found safe.

Layne described the missing swimmer as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s wearing a multicolored bathing suit.

The HBPD was notified around 3:30 Sunday afternoon about the missing swimmers.

