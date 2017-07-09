Local News
Body of missing swimmer found at Holden Beach
Posted 6:51 p.m. yesterday
Updated 6:37 a.m. today
Holden Beach, N.C. — The body of a missing swimmer in Holden Beach has been found.
According to Holden Beach Police Chief Wally Layne, they believe the swimmer got caught in a rip current.
Layne said the missing swimmer was with two others. He said the two others have been found safe.
Layne described the missing swimmer as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s wearing a multicolored bathing suit.
The HBPD was notified around 3:30 Sunday afternoon about the missing swimmers.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.