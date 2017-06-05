Body of missing Apex 19-year-old found in Chatham County lake
Posted 3:21 p.m. today
Pittsboro, N.C. — The body of a missing 19-year-old from Apex was pulled from a Chatham County lake Monday, authorities said.
Sean Thomas O'Donnell, of Pond View Court, had been reported missing Sunday.
Chatham County officials were called to the Pittsboro-area lake Sunday to investigate O'Donnell's disappearance. He was reported missing by a family member at about 5:30 p.m.
O'Donnell's body was pulled from the lake shortly before noon Monday.
An investigation into his death is ongoing.
