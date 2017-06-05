  • Weather

Body of missing Apex 19-year-old found in Chatham County lake

Sean Thomas O'Donnell, 19, of 163 Pond View Ct., Apex

Pittsboro, N.C. — The body of a missing 19-year-old from Apex was pulled from a Chatham County lake Monday, authorities said.

Sean Thomas O'Donnell, of Pond View Court, had been reported missing Sunday.

Chatham County officials were called to the Pittsboro-area lake Sunday to investigate O'Donnell's disappearance. He was reported missing by a family member at about 5:30 p.m.

O'Donnell's body was pulled from the lake shortly before noon Monday.

An investigation into his death is ongoing.

