— The body of an 18-year-old man who went missing on Jordan Lake Monday evening has been recovered, according to authorities.

According to Moncure Fire Chief Robert Shi, the call came in at 6:51 p.m. for a missing swimmer.

A friend who was with the man said they were swimming from the bank when he wen under the water and did not resurface.

His body was recovered at about 8:55 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.