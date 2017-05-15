  • Weather

Body of missing 18-year-old Jordan Lake swimmer recovered

Posted 8:08 p.m. today
Updated 38 minutes ago

Authorities were searching Monday evening for a missing 18-year-old on Jordan Lake.
Chatham County, N.C. — The body of an 18-year-old man who went missing on Jordan Lake Monday evening has been recovered, according to authorities.

According to Moncure Fire Chief Robert Shi, the call came in at 6:51 p.m. for a missing swimmer.

A friend who was with the man said they were swimming from the bank when he wen under the water and did not resurface.

His body was recovered at about 8:55 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

