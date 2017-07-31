You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The body of a 68-year-old man believed to have been kidnapped by a North Carolina suspect who eluded officers for six days has been found.

Officials in Henderson County found the body of Thomas Bryson in a corn field in Arden on Sunday night. A cause of death hasn't been determined.

Philip Michael Stroupe II was driving Bryson's truck when authorities found and captured him in Yancey on Thursday after a search that closed parts of the Pisgah National Forest for days. Authorities believe Bryson was kidnapped Wednesday.

Henderson County Sheriff Charles McDonald says Stroupe will likely face murder charges in the coming days, in addition to multiple charges levied in Buncombe, Transylvania, Henderson, Yancey and McDowell counties.

Bryson's family has been notified.