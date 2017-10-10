Local News
Body of Fuquay-Varina man pulled from Harris Lake
Posted 1:10 p.m. today
Updated 23 minutes ago
Apex, N.C. — Authorities recovered the body of a 53-year-old Fuquay-Varina man from Harris Lake on Tuesday, a day after crews received a report of a boat drifting on the lake with nobody inside.
Ellis McCoy was wearing a life jacket when his body was found on Tuesday, authorities said.
A cause of death had not been determined.
