— Authorities recovered the body of a 53-year-old Fuquay-Varina man from Harris Lake on Tuesday, a day after crews received a report of a boat drifting on the lake with nobody inside.

Ellis McCoy was wearing a life jacket when his body was found on Tuesday, authorities said.

A cause of death had not been determined.