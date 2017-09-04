You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A body was found along U.S. Highway 64 in Nash County on Monday evening, but authorities were unable to identify it as a missing woman they have been searching for.

Glorika Cherta was reported missing last week and her father on Monday evening said authorities were searching for her body after her car was found in the parking lot of a Chico's restaurant.

While the identity of the body has not been confirmed, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said Cherta's missing persons case is now being investigated as a murder.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office, Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office and Rocky Mount Police Department are all involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.