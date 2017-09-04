You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities have identified a body found near U.S. Highway 64 in Nash County on Monday evening as a Rocky Mount woman who has been missing since last week.

Glorika Cherta Townsend was reported missing on Thursday and her father on Monday evening said authorities were searching for her body after her car was found in the parking lot of a building at 1701 Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount.

Authorities said the body found near Old Franklin Road in the Momeyer community has been identified as Townsend.

Authorities were not able to determine a cause of death.

One person was in custody Monday night.

Authorities said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Nash County Sheriff's Office at 252-459-1510.