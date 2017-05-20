You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people searching for 20-year-old Duke student Michael Doherty found a body of a white male in the woods near Interstate 495 in Massachusetts. Police believe it to be Doherty.

Positive confirmation will not be available until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner releases the identity.

Doherty, a 20-year-old rising junior majoring in engineering, was reported missing Sunday, May 14 after attending a party with friends in his hometown of Franklin, Mass.

His family said Doherty, who had recently returned home for the summer, decided to walk alone in the rain from the party back to his house a mile away. He was reported missing later that day.

On Monday, police found Doherty's sneakers and shirt at the edge of a swamp in the area. Multiple law enforcement agencies and drones were used in the search.

Police said they don't suspect any foul play in his disappearance.

Some of Doherty's classmates from Duke went to Massachusetts and friends of the Doherty family were involved in the six-day search.