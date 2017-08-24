You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18vKB

— Police found a man's body near Peaceful Lane in Harnett County Thursday afternoon, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

Officials do no know the identity or cause of death, but he has been identified as a white male.

Anyone with information should contact the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at 910-893-9111.