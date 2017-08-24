Body found in Harnett County woods
Posted 7:30 p.m. today
Updated 8:06 p.m. today
Harnett County, N.C. — Police found a man's body near Peaceful Lane in Harnett County Thursday afternoon, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.
Officials do no know the identity or cause of death, but he has been identified as a white male.
Anyone with information should contact the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at 910-893-9111.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.