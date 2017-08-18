You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18rtU

— The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the body of a young woman found Aug. 10 in the Cape Fear River as 19-year-old Kristen Lee Stone, most recently of Greenville.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to determine what led to her death. Autopsy results are pending.

A group of fishermen spotted the body Aug. 10 and called 911. The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered Stone's body from the river.

Anyone with information about Kristen Stone is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-1500 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.