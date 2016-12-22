You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities said Thursday that a body found in a burning car in Fayetteville a week ago has been identified.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office used medical records to determine the body was that of Martino Anthony Jones, 31. The cause of death is still undetermined.

Jones body was in a burning 2005 Lincoln Town Car at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Manning Circle.

Cumberland County homicide investigators have been chasing leads trying to identify persons of interest and possible suspects, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-1500.