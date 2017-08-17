You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people were in custody Thursday after a man was found dead in the back yard of a Harnett County home.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to 2028 Bailey Road in Coats at about 12:30 a.m. There they discovered the body of Marcus Lester Fisher, 39, of 1911 Friendly Road in Dunn, in the back yard.

Robin Chalmers Brown, 33, of 795 Brown Road in Lillington, and Michael Todd Denning, 37, of 2028 Bailey Road in Coats, were both charged with failure to report a death.

Fisher’s body will be sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to determine cause of death.