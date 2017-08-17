Body found in back yard of Harnett County home; 2 charged
Posted 30 minutes ago
Updated 14 minutes ago
N.C. — Two people were in custody Thursday after a man was found dead in the back yard of a Harnett County home.
The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to 2028 Bailey Road in Coats at about 12:30 a.m. There they discovered the body of Marcus Lester Fisher, 39, of 1911 Friendly Road in Dunn, in the back yard.
Robin Chalmers Brown, 33, of 795 Brown Road in Lillington, and Michael Todd Denning, 37, of 2028 Bailey Road in Coats, were both charged with failure to report a death.
Fisher’s body will be sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to determine cause of death.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.