You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18F1s

— Lumberton police were dispatched around 10:24 a.m. Saturday to a body found behind a vacant residence at 608 East 8th St.

The body of a female was found and is badly decomposed. The body is being sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy.

Detectives from the Lumberton Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office investigated the crime scene.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Jennifer White or Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.