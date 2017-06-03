Body found behind house in Lumberton
Posted 5:59 p.m. today
Updated 6:02 p.m. today
Lumberton, N.C. — Lumberton police were dispatched around 10:24 a.m. Saturday to a body found behind a vacant residence at 608 East 8th St.
The body of a female was found and is badly decomposed. The body is being sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy.
Detectives from the Lumberton Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office investigated the crime scene.
Anyone with information may contact Detective Jennifer White or Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.
