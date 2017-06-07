Local News

Body found behind house in Lumberton identified as 28-year-old woman

Posted 2:08 p.m. today

WRAL News

Lumberton, N.C. — The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh has identified a person who was found dead behind a home on East 8th Street in Lumberton on Saturday.

The woman has been identified as 28-year-old Megan Ann Oxendine of Lumberton.

Oxendine's cause of death has not been determined, nor has her time of death.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation should contact Detective J. White or Detective D. Evans at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

Triangle Area Special Offers
1 Comment

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Bill Gibson Jun 7, 3:20 p.m.
    user avatar

    Is that three women in the last several months?