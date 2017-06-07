Local News
Body found behind house in Lumberton identified as 28-year-old woman
Posted 2:08 p.m. today
Lumberton, N.C. — The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh has identified a person who was found dead behind a home on East 8th Street in Lumberton on Saturday.
The woman has been identified as 28-year-old Megan Ann Oxendine of Lumberton.
Oxendine's cause of death has not been determined, nor has her time of death.
Anyone with information concerning this investigation should contact Detective J. White or Detective D. Evans at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.
Bill Gibson Jun 7, 3:20 p.m.
Is that three women in the last several months?