Body found behind Food Lion on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Posted 39 minutes ago
Updated 32 minutes ago

Body found behind Food Lion on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are investigating after a body was found behind a Food Lion in the 3100 block of Capital Boulevard Monday afternoon.

According to police, the body was reported at about 1:47 p.m. Sky 5 video showed investigators in the woods behind the shopping center.

No additional information was immediately available.

