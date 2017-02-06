You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17Gvy

— Raleigh police are investigating after a body was found behind a Food Lion in the 3100 block of Capital Boulevard Monday afternoon.

According to police, the body was reported at about 1:47 p.m. Sky 5 video showed investigators in the woods behind the shopping center.

No additional information was immediately available.