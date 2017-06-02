You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18EU8

— Wake County authorities are investigating after a body was found following a fire early Friday at a home on Brookdale Drive.

Authorities said the fire happened in a garage apartment at 7725 Brookdale Drive.

The fire happened at about 5:30 a.m., but the body was not discovered until the Fire Marshal arrived on scene to investigate the cause of the blaze.

The body has not been identified and has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.