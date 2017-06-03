Boat explodes at NC dock after gas was pumped into fishing rod holder
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — A boat exploded at a dock on the North Carolina coast, injuring three, after the boaters accidentally pumped 28 gallons of gasoline into a fishing rod holder instead of the fuel tank.
Scott Pritchard with the state Wildlife Resource Commission told WECT (http://bit.ly/2rQvpvh ) the three people hospitalized are the boat's owner, 40-year-old David Martin Jr. of Charlotte; passenger 35-year-old Jonathan Bickett of Charlotte; and 24-year-old Kendrick Schwarz of Brunswick County.
Schwarz worked for a company called to tow the boat after the two realized the mistake.
As battery cables were being disconnected in an effort to prevent a spark, a spark occurred anyway, igniting the fuel.
Martin and Bickett were airlifted to a Chapel Hill hospital. An ambulance took Schwarz to a hospital in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
