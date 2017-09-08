Board of Governors muzzles UNC Center for Civil Rights
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The Center for Civil Rights at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will no longer be allowed to take part in litigation or provide legal assistance to clients under a policy approved Friday by the UNC Board of Governors.
The center, which was founded in 2001 as part of the UNC School of Law, has supported poor and disenfranchised people in court, litigating cases involving discrimination in education, employment and housing, among other things.
Board members who supported the proposed litigation ban say teh center should focus less on filing lawsuits and more on teaching. Opponents say the center provides law students with practical experience and called the move a political attack on civil rights.
Steven Reynolds Sep 8, 11:48 a.m.
Not surprising, since the Board is dominated by a bunch of GOP lap dogs. It's just another way to show that the GOP in North Carolina is doing it's best to destroy democracy.
Scott Patterson Sep 8, 11:32 a.m.
Disappointed in UNC over this decision. What better way to learn than to actually file suits and litigate? This is like the hospital not being able to treat actual patients because they should focus more on teaching and not the actions needed to succeed...