You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/193Y6

— The Center for Civil Rights at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will no longer be allowed to take part in litigation or provide legal assistance to clients under a policy approved Friday by the UNC Board of Governors.

The center, which was founded in 2001 as part of the UNC School of Law, has supported poor and disenfranchised people in court, litigating cases involving discrimination in education, employment and housing, among other things.

Board members who supported the proposed litigation ban say teh center should focus less on filing lawsuits and more on teaching. Opponents say the center provides law students with practical experience and called the move a political attack on civil rights.