The state's blueberry crop took a big hit thanks to a late March freeze, leaving some local farmers without a crop. But others are going strong, with blueberry crops ready - or just about ready - for people to pick.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services expect that later varieties will be available for blueberry lovers this year, according to a press release.

“This has been an unusual growing season for local blueberry growers, but that’s exactly why they plant so many different varieties,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler in the release. “The quality and quantity of later varieties should be good through July.”

Here are local farms that have blueberry crops this year. Be sure to check ahead to make sure there are still plenty of berries for customers.

Vollmer Farm, Bunn. The farm is open weekends for blueberry and blackberry picking. A Blueberry Festival is scheduled 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday.

Herndon Hills Farms, Durham. The farms' Facebook page says it will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, and, possibly, Saturday.

Architectural Trees, Bahama. Call the "blueberry hotline" at 919-620-0779 for the latest on days and hours.

Just A Growing Produce, Lillington. The farm's Facebook page asks customers to call ahead. The farm hopes that a later variety will be more plentiful this year.

Dr. Young's Pond Berry Farm, Angier. It's open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays with blackberries and blueberries. (This is one of my favorite places to pick berries).

Snikroc Farm, Durham. It's also a favorite spot for ice cream.

Mill Stone Creek Orchards, Ramseur. The orchard, with both berries and blackberries, will host a Very Berry Celebration this weekend and July 1 and July 2. Admission is $3 per person.

Creekside Farm Berries, Selma. The farm opened over the weekend with blueberries.

Blueberry Hill U-Pick, Sanford.

Cedar Grove Blueberry Farm, Cedar Grove. The farm's Facebook page says they expect to be open Wednesday for you-pick. (Be sure to check ahead).

Hawk Hill Berry Farm, Mebane. The farm plans to open July 1.

Minka Farm, Efland. The farm is open for picking, but call 919-304-4999 and listen to the message for any change in the current status, its website says.

Buckwheat Farm, Apex. Check ahead for pick-your-own hours.

Granny Pearls Farm, Zebulon