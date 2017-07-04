You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Raleigh's biggest Fourth of July celebration is underway on Fayetteville Street. The afternoon will be filled with live music, beer and wine, kids rides and games, aerial performances, eating contests and food and art vendors.

The ‘Works! is designed for all ages. Fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m., but the forecast is looking iffy, according to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

"As we get closer and closer to this evening, it looks more and more likely that the timing is going to be terrible on this," said Gardner. "(We're) hoping that there will be just a few breaks and a few holes and we'll get the fireworks off in Raleigh and Durham, and anywhere else in our viewing area showing fireworks, without too much trouble."

Bob Dunn, of Garner, said despite the fun, he remembers the meaning of the holiday.

"To celebrate all of the men and women who fought for our freedom, and are still fighting for our freedom," he said.

Kelly Soares, who is originally from Brazil, said she is also celebrating freedom.

"For me, the most important thing is to celebrate freedom and be able to live in a freer country," she said. "In a country that celebrates differences and welcomes people who are different."

The celebrations also include a watermelon seed spitting, hot dog eating and ice cream eating contests.



Two park and ride locations are available from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Regular fare is $1.25, a day pass is $2.50

NCSU Park & Ride Lot RS - Oval Dr & Initiative Way (off Centennial Pkwy)

Triangle Town Center - 5959 Triangle Town Blvd (near Dillard's parking area)