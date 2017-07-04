You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— As many as 40,000 people are expected to pack Fort Bragg's Main Post Parade Field Tuesday afternoon for the base's annual Fourth of July celebration.

This year's event features a touch of country and hint of rock 'n' roll, officials said. County music act Chase Rice, the JC Allstars and the 82nd Airborne Division Rock Band are all scheduled to perform.

"We are thrilled to be offering a wide variety of musical acts this year," Tom McCollum, Fort Bragg's garrison public affairs officer, said in a statement. "We take a lot of pride in sharing our celebration with the communities that support us year in and year out."

Tuesday's festivities, which run from 3 to 10 p.m., are free and open to the public. Plenty of food vendors will be on hand prior to the 9 p.m. fireworks.

The fireworks display will light up the night sky with over 750 fireworks and more than 110 howitzer rounds from the 82nd Airborne Division Artillery.

During the display, which is a salute to the 50 states, Tchaikovsky's scoring of the 1812 Overture will be synced up with cannon fire.