— Temperatures on Sunday will be close to cool, even fall-like, according to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss.

"We should finish the weekend feeling a little more like mid-September than late July with lots of sun, very low humidity and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s," said Moss. "Enjoy it!"

According to Moss, the showers and storms that passed through the area on Saturday brought with them an unusually cool and dry air mass.

"Expect highs in the lower to mid 80s today with dew points dipping into the upper 40s to mid 50s during the afternoon," said Moss. "It's hard to believe that, a week ago, we hit 102 degrees, and today we'll be capped almost 20 degrees lower!"

It's not quite jacket weather, though. Lows should stay in the lower 60s, with some areas north and west of the Triangle dipping into the upper 50s.

Rain is not expected to be an issue on Sunday or for most of the week ahead.

Moss said to look forward to beautiful temperatures before the heat kicks back into the 90s by Tuesday or Wednesday.