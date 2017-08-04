Local News
Bicyclist injured in Wendell hit-and-run crash has died
Wendell, N.C. — Troopers are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash late Thursday night that injured a bicyclist in Wake County.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Wendell Falls Parkway near Wendell, troopers said.
The bicyclist, who was not identified, was injured, and died Friday.
Authorities said they do not have a good description of the suspect or the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
