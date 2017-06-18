You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— American rapper Shawn "Jay Z" Carter received the perfect Father's Day gift on Sunday when he and his wife, Beyoncé Knowles, welcomed their newborn twins into the world at a hospital in Los Angeles.

Matthew Knowles, the superstar's father, was one of the first sources to confirm the news, tweeting "Happy Birthday to the Twins! Love, Granddad."

Beyoncé first announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in February, showing off her baby bump and wearing a green veil while kneeling in front of a floral wreath in an artistic photo.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The photos and names of the twins, who will be siblings to five-year-old big sister Blue Ivy, have not yet been released.