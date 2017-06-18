Beyoncé, Jay Z announce arrival of newborn twins
Posted 1:04 p.m. today
Updated 20 minutes ago
Los Angeles County, Calif. — American rapper Shawn "Jay Z" Carter received the perfect Father's Day gift on Sunday when he and his wife, Beyoncé Knowles, welcomed their newborn twins into the world at a hospital in Los Angeles.
Matthew Knowles, the superstar's father, was one of the first sources to confirm the news, tweeting "Happy Birthday to the Twins! Love, Granddad."
Beyoncé first announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in February, showing off her baby bump and wearing a green veil while kneeling in front of a floral wreath in an artistic photo.
The photos and names of the twins, who will be siblings to five-year-old big sister Blue Ivy, have not yet been released.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.