Beyoncé announces she's pregnant with twins
Posted 1:56 p.m. today
Updated 50 minutes ago
The Carters are expecting twins.
Beyoncé announced Wednesday afternoon on Instagram that her family would be growing by two.
"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," the post said.
Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z are already parents to 5-year-old Blue Ivy.
Amber Perry Feb 1, 2:53 p.m.
Who cares.