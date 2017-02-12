You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— When the weather is warm and the sun is out, you can't beat a great meal outdoors. Here are our five favorite places to dine al fresco in Raleigh.

Hibernian (311 Glenwood Ave.) - We love to hit up the rooftop at this Glenwood South spot for beer and some traditional Irish dishes.

Babylon (309 N. Dawson St.) - This Mediterranean and Moroccan restaurant has a beautiful outdoor patio and kitchen surrounding a lighted pool.

Raleigh Times (14 E Hargett St.) - The street-side dining and the beautiful rooftop seating make this one of our favorite places to dine at in downtown Raleigh on a beautiful day. The burgers aren't too bad either.

Taverna Agora (326 Hillsborough St.) - This open-air rooftop patio bar is a great place to enjoy this Greek kitchen's food and cocktails.

Raleigh Beer Garden (614 Glenwood Ave.) - With a world-record number of beers on tap, this Glenwood South restaurant and bar has a lot to offer, including a third floor rooftop patio bar.

Honorable mentions:

Neomonde (3817 Beryl Road) - Great Mediterranean food and a nice expansive patio make this one of our favorites. Get the baklava.

Winston's Grille (6401 Falls Of Neuse Road) - This north Raleigh restaurant has some nice patio dining around the restaurant. Make sure to save room for dessert and their homemade ice cream.

World of Beer (4208 Six Forks Road) - A great spot to enjoy one of the many hundreds of beers available and their patio is also pet-friendly.

In Durham? Check out our picks in the Bull City