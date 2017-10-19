Best food you probably haven't tried at the fair
Posted 30 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — I've been at the fair all week, so I have tried a ton of food. And only one booth has made me a repeat customer this year.
Arepa Loca, a Raleigh-based family business, was voted the best new vendor at the N.C. State Fair media luncheon.
Located across from the giant slide in Kiddieland, this stand serves arepas, sandwich pockets made using ground corn and stuffed with veggie, beef, chicken or pork. The meat is perfectly seasoned and topped with cheese, guacamole and plantains. The arepas are so filling and you don't feel like you are eating traditional greasy "fair food."
If arepas aren't your thing, you can also get empanadas, envueltos (corn cakes), cheese bread and much more.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.