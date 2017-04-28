You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An inmate who allegedly killed a sergeant at Bertie Correctional Institution on Wednesday was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and moved to Central Prison in Raleigh.

Officials said Craig Clifford Wissink attacked 29-year-old Sgt. Meggan Lee Callahan around 5:30 p.m. that day. Emergency responders attempted to save her life, but she died shortly after.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Wissink attacked Callahan and assaulted her with a fire extinguisher as she responded to a trash can fire in his dormitory.

Wissink has been in prison since 2004, serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction from Cumberland County.

Callahan joined the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in January 2012 and was promoted to sergeant in February 2016.

Wissink's first court date is scheduled for May 3 in Bertie County.