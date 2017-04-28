Bertie Correctional officer's killer assaulted her with fire extinguisher
Posted 9:33 a.m. yesterday
Updated 5:49 p.m. yesterday
Windsor, N.C. — An inmate who allegedly killed a sergeant at Bertie Correctional Institution on Wednesday was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and moved to Central Prison in Raleigh.
Officials said Craig Clifford Wissink attacked 29-year-old Sgt. Meggan Lee Callahan around 5:30 p.m. that day. Emergency responders attempted to save her life, but she died shortly after.
According to the Department of Public Safety, Wissink attacked Callahan and assaulted her with a fire extinguisher as she responded to a trash can fire in his dormitory.
Wissink has been in prison since 2004, serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction from Cumberland County.
Callahan joined the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in January 2012 and was promoted to sergeant in February 2016.
Wissink's first court date is scheduled for May 3 in Bertie County.
Fred Neopolitano Apr 28, 8:44 p.m.
Inexcusable. I hope there are new regulations to prevent this from ever happening again. Let the young woman's relatives decide his fate.
Kenneth Garrett Apr 28, 7:31 p.m.
If the courts had worked like it should this killer would had been put in the electric chair years ago.
Enough of the crooked lawyers !
Henry Cooper Apr 28, 4:39 p.m.
This is what the lack of the application of the death penalty gives us. Innocent people doing a job I can't image killed by someone who has already taken a life.
Throw your religion and theology out the window and tell me how it is logical to keep a convicted murderer alive that will never get out and never make any contribution to society and could have the chance to kill another CO.
Eric Rothman Apr 28, 2:30 p.m.
This is why we need to execute violent criminals who rape, murder, etc. we just do not need them on God's green earth! Let him sort them out on the next plane in existence
David Lewis Apr 28, 1:40 p.m.
What a lovely young woman; gone far too soon. Rest in peace. I hope that useless rabid dog sees her face every time he closes his eyes.
Kris Dawn Apr 28, 1:35 p.m.
He was already in for murder. Just execute the garbage.