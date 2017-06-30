  • Weather

    4 NC counties are under alert, including Lee County. Details

Political News

Bergdahl case: Judge lets rare misbehavior charge proceed

Posted 10:38 a.m. today
Updated 2:26 p.m. today

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl walks to the courthouse on Fort Bragg for a June 21, 2017, hearing in his court-martial.

By JONATHAN DREW, Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — The military judge overseeing Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's case says prosecutors can try the soldier on a rare charge alleging he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

The judge, Col. Jeffery Nance, rejected a defense motion on Thursday to dismiss the charge of misbehavior before the enemy, which carries up to a life sentence.

Bergdahl also faces a desertion charge, punishable by up to five years, at trial in October.

Defense lawyers said prosecutors used faulty logic to charge Bergdahl with a crime more serious than his underlying actions.

The judge acknowledged that case law is "scarce" because the misbehavior charge is so rarely used, but he said a soldier who leaves his post alone and without authorization should be aware he could face punishment.

Triangle Area Special Offers
1 Comment

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Teddy Fowler Jun 30, 3:12 p.m.
    user avatar

    He deserves some serious prison time.