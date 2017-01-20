You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

While Cole Thomas remains missing, police in Benson, where he was last seen in November, said they have been able to eliminate some areas from consideration, while they add new places to their search list.

Thomas, 22, is from Florida, but he disappeared during a stop in Johnston County.

Two acquaintances told Thomas' family that he pulled off Interstate 95 while driving home from a job in Minnesota and hopped out of the car near North Elm and East Morgan streets in Benson and vanished.

There is a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

Thomas is described as about 6 feet 1 inch tall and about 230 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Benson Police Chief Kenneth Edwards or Capt. Greg Percy at 919-894-2091 or the State Bureau of Investigation’s Raleigh office at 919-779-8188 or 800-334-3000 after business hours.