You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA)’s World of Bluegrass festival in the last week of September will feature Red Hat Amphitheater performances by The Infamous Stringdusters present the Wide Open Jam; Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn; Hot Rize; The Travelin’ McCourys; 2017 Grammy winner The O’Connor Band featuring Mark O’Connor; Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver; Balsam Range; Lonesome River Band (celebrating their 35th anniversary as a band); Sierra Hull; Sister Sadie; Flatt Lonesome; and the 50th Anniversary of Japanese band Bluegrass 45, featuring the band’s original lineup.

Wide Open Bluegrass takes place the weekend of September 29 and 30 in Raleigh, part of the annual World of Bluegrass event.

World of Bluegrass encompasses four events: the IBMA Business Conference, September 26-28; the Bluegrass Ramble, an innovative series of showcases, taking place September 26-28 in downtown Raleigh and at the Raleigh Convention Center; the 28th Annual International Bluegrass Music Awards, scheduled for Thursday evening, September 28; and PNC presents Wide Open Bluegrass, September 29-30, a two-day festival.

"In curating this show, we aim to feature the depth and breadth of bluegrass music,” says William Lewis, executive director of PineCone, the Piedmont Council of Traditional Music, and producer of Wide Open Bluegrass. “From its rising stars to its most decorated veterans; from its traditional core to its progressive fringes, there is something for everyone’s tastes at the main stage. Spontaneity is a hallmark of live bluegrass performance, and we leave plenty of room for that magic in special guests and unique collaborations. These elements combined make the main stage performances a ‘must see’ event."

Single-day, general admission for performances at Red Hat Amphitheater during Wide Open Bluegrass starts at $60 for the general public and $50 for IBMA members.