— The South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts are warning beach goers of using bright lights around sea turtle nests.

Around 6:30 am Friday, S.C.U.T.E got word from someone that they found a hole near a beach house that looked like a nest had hatched. "If you're staying in a house on the beach turn your lights off outside. Any lights that can be seen from the beach can cause hatching sea turtles to become disoriented and quickly result in their death," the post read.

One person found three hatchlings that had been run over by a car and several dozen others swimming in a pool at a house with multiple lights on. They ended up rescuing 55 hatchlings from all over the area.

Call 843-458-4688 if you find a nest near bright lights or houses.